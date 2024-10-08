Hezbollah Launches 85 Rockets At Haifa Israeli Army Strikes Southern Beirut

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Occupied Palestine/ Beirut/ PNN

Hezbollah launched a heavy barrage of rockets at Haifa today, with Israeli reporting that the city experienced the largest rocket strike in its history, with 85 projectiles fired in just four minutes. This attack was a response to the atrocities committed by Israeli forces against civilians in Lebanon.

In response, the Israeli military announced its attempts to intercept the rockets, with a building in the Haifa Bay area sustaining damage, according to the city's mayor. Additionally, the Israeli army carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



