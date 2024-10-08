Hezbollah Launches 85 Rockets At Haifa Israeli Army Strikes Southern Beirut
Date
10/8/2024 2:29:45 PM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Occupied Palestine/ Beirut/ PNN
Hezbollah launched a heavy barrage of rockets at Haifa today, with Israeli army radio reporting that the city experienced the largest rocket strike in its history, with 85 projectiles fired in just four minutes. This attack was a response to the atrocities committed by Israeli forces against civilians in Lebanon.
In response, the Israeli military announced its attempts to intercept the rockets, with a building in the Haifa Bay area sustaining damage, according to the city's mayor. Additionally, the Israeli army carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
MENAFN08102024000205011050ID1108758806
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.