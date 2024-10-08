Automotive Valves Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive valves market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $30.35 billion in 2023 to $31.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising global vehicle production, stringent emission standards, climate change awareness, growing adoption of electric vehicles, demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

The automotive valves market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $38.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to transition to electric and hybrid vehicles, advancements in autonomous vehicles, focus on lightweighting and material innovations, integration of smart valve technologies, global sustainability initiatives.

The growing adoption of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is expected to propel the growth of the automotive valves market going forward. A hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is a vehicle that combines an internal combustion engine (ICE) propulsion system with an electric propulsion system. Automotive valves from both internal combustion engine (ICE) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) vehicles are used in HEVs. which include HVAC valves, solenoid valves, brake combination valves, and tire valves. The automotive valves support HEV with their smooth functioning.

Key players in the market include Catalent Inc., Eurocaps Ltd., Capsugel Healthcare Ltd., Aenova Group GmbH, Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd., Procaps Laboratories Inc., Captek Softgel International Inc., Fuji Capsule Co. Ltd., Hunan ER-KANG Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Patheon NV, Curtis Health Caps SA, Delpharm Holding SAS, Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Elnova Pharma LLP, Soft Gel Technologies Inc., Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co. Ltd., United Laboratories, Robinson Pharma Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Best Formulations Inc., DCC plc, Biophar Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Swisschem Healthcare, Krishlar Pharmaceuticals, Amzor Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Medgel Pvt. Ltd., Amway Corp., Welex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., NutraScience Labs Inc., Nutrifynn Caps Inc., NutraPak USA, Nutrafill LLC, Nutricap Labs LLC, Nutra Manufacturing Inc., Ion Labs Inc., Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc., Private Label Nutraceuticals LLC, NutraLab Canada Ltd., Makers Nutrition LLC.

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing technologically advanced products such as EGR valves to gain a competitive advantage in the market. The new EGR valves are designed to reduce emissions for most engine types, thereby supporting cleaner and more energy-efficient mobility.

1) By Product Type: Engine Valves, Air-Conditioner Valves, Brake Valves, Thermostat Valves, Fuel System Valves, Solenoid Valves, Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves, Tire Valves, AT Control Valves

2) By Propulsion and Component: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicle

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Buses, Truck

4) By Application: Engine System, HVAC System, Brake System, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive valves refer to the mechanical components manufactured by automotive valve manufacturers that are used in internal combustion engines to allow or restrict the flow of gas or fluid back and forth between the cylinders or combustion compartments while the engine is running. An automobile valve works in a similar way that other valves do. The performance of several systems such as engine valves and ignition systems directly depend on the automotive valves.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Automotive Valves Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive valves market size, automotive valves market drivers and trends, automotive valves market major players and automotive valves market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

