CPF, Qatardebate Launch Training Workshops In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) – The Foundation (CPF), in collaboration with the QatarDebate Center, has announced a week-long series of debate training workshops set to begin on Wednesday, aimed at enhancing the skills of educators and supervisors from various Jordanian governorates.Specialists from QatarDebate will lead the sessions, focusing on equipping participants with the necessary skills in debating and event organization. A key component of the training includes preparing educators to become trainers themselves, enabling them to mentor school students.Additionally, specialized training on debate arbitration will be provided, further supporting the development of debate programs in the Kingdom.This initiative is part of an ongoing strategic partnership between the CPF and QatarDebate, which was established last year. The collaboration seeks to unify national debate efforts and strengthen institutional capacities within Jordan. It aims to spread the art of debating across the country, culminating in the selection of top youth teams to represent Jordan in international competitions.Earlier this year, a youth delegation from Jordan participated in the 7th International Universities Debating Championship, held in Doha. Three Jordanian students were ranked among the top 10 speakers, and over 15 Jordanian judges took part in the competition.