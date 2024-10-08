Global Baler Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The baler market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.22 billion in 2023 to $4.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to waste management needs, agricultural practices, paper and pulp industry, efficiency and labor savings, growing dairy and livestock industry, environmental awareness.

The baler market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to circular economy initiatives, demand for recyclable materials, bioenergy production, urbanization and waste generation, emerging markets.

The growing adoption of livestock farming is driving the growth of the baler market. Livestock farming is the procedure in which animals are increased and domesticated. The demand for balers is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period as livestock farming becomes more popular as a result of the rising demand for meat.

Key players in the market include AGCO Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Company, IHI Corporation, International Baler Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Kuhn SAS, Vermeer Corporation, Maschinenfabrik Bernard Krone GmbH, American Baler Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Same Deutz - Fahr Group SpA, McHale, Takakita Company Limited, Krone NA Co., Kartar Agro Industries Pvt., Harris Equipment Corporation, Balewulf Line of Balers, Bramidan A/S, Maren Balers & Shredders, Harmony Enterprises, PTR Baler & Compactor, Komar Industries Inc., Excel Manufacturing Ltd., Kenburn Waste Management Ltd., Avermann Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG, Strautmann Umwelttechnik GmbH, HSM GmbH + Co. KG, Presona AB.

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovative products such as connected 1 series round balers to drive revenues in their market. Connected 1 series round balers that are networked, with modern sensors and automated technology to enhance baling processes, as well as new technology to document bale moisture and weight while in the field.

1) By Product: Round Balers, Square Balers

2) By Industry: Agriculture, Livestock, Other Industries

3) By Size: Bound with Twine, Strapping, Netting, Wire

4) By Application: Hay Compressing, Straw Compressing, Cotton Compressing, Other Applications

5) By End Use: Individual, Commercial

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The baler refers to a piece of farm equipment used to compact a harvest that has been scraped and sliced into manageable, transportable, and practical bales for storage. Bales can be rectangular or cylindrical, of varied diameters, wrapped with twine, strapping, netting, or wire, and produced by various types of balers, each of which is frequently employed. Additionally, industrial balers are used in material recycling plants, typically for the transportation of metal, plastic, or paper bales.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Baler Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on baler market size , baler market drivers and trends, baler market major players and baler market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

