MP Police Arrest International Gang Member Involved In Illegal Arms Manufacturing

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 8 (IANS) Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh has apprehended a 33-year-old man involved in the illegal and sale of weapons in the state.

The suspect identified as Nepal Singh, a resident of Barwani district has been arrested on the Agra-Mumbai road in Indore, MP Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police said they have recovered two country-made pistols, magazines, and more than 200 barrels and shutter tubes from his possession.

During interrogation, Nepal Singh revealed to the police that he had ordered the pistols and barrels from Surat in Gujarat, intending to sell them. He has been involved with international gangs in illegal arms manufacturing, according to police.

Police said that investigations are also being conducted into those linked with inter-state arms networks, providing logistical support, and supplying materials like barrels and components used in illegal arms manufacturing, both within and outside the state

"A case has been registered under Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act at STF/ATS Police Station, Bhopal, and further investigations are underway," Police said.

Singh belongs to the Sikligars community, and people of this particular community residing in the districts of Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, and Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh were involved in manufacturing illegal weapons using high-quality barrels and other components sourced from outside the state.

Earlier in March this year, ATS had also busted an illegal arms factory in Khargone and arrested four members of the Sikligar community while also recovering over 800 high-quality barrels and other materials from Khargone and Surat (Gujarat) exposing the inter-state network.

The supply of barrels and raw materials from outside the state has been hindered, leading to a decline in the illegal arms trade in the state.