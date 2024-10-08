National Women's Chess: Sarayu, Padmini Move Up With Wins, Share Lead After Round 6

(MENAFN- IANS) Karaikudi (T.N), Oct 8 (IANS) Top-seed Velpula Sarayu of Telangana scored a crucial point to move on to 5.5 points at the end of the 6th round in ongoing National Women's Chess Championship as she joined former winner Padmini Rout who defeated Isha Sharma of Karnataka on the second board.

On the first board, Sarayu faced the French Defense of Mary Ann Gomes, a former National Champion who had defeated veteran Swathi Ghate of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in 39 moves in the previous round. On Tuesday, Sarayu won a pawn on the 25th move to get a clear advantage and converted it into a point. This is the second successive win for Sarayu following her success against G. Mallar Arya with black pieces to move into contention.

In contrast, IM Padmini Rout of PSPB had to create a Lucena Position against WIM Isha Sharma and pocketed victory in 88 moves. Padmini was held to a draw by Priyanka in the fifth round. On Monday, Padmini Rout and Priyanka had to settle for a draw in 35 moves on the top board. In the Sicilian Defence, Najdorf Variation encounter, the endgame offered fewer chances for a win and the two players agreed to share the point.

WIM K. Priyanka held WGM Nandhidhaa, a former Asian Champion, to a draw in 62 moves. Priyanka missed her chances early in the middle game against Nandhidhaa.

By the time the players reached the endgame, the position was equal. Around eight players with five points are in the second spot which includes Nandhidhaa, Nisha Mohota, Rakshitta Ravi, Priyanka Nutakki, Priyanka, Saranya, Varshini, and Sakshi Chitlange.