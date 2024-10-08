Helium Gas Market Growth To USD 46.8 Billion By 2034 At 4.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The helium in the United Kingdom is projected to experience modest growth at a CAGR of 1.7% through 2034. This growth is primarily driven by advancements in cryogenics, particularly in storage systems, which require extreme cooling solutions. As the UK prioritizes energy sources and seeks effective alternatives for energy storage, the demand for helium is expected to rise to support these technological developments. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the support of various growth drivers for the helium gas market , the sector will encompass a sluggish advancement, reaching a stage of maturity. The said industry will follow a CAGR of 4.4% through 2034. The helium gas market size will attain USD 46.8 billion by 2034, elevating the size from USD 30.4 billion, measured in 2024.

The rising dependency on nuclear power generation has forced people to seek the effective functioning of atomic systems. Nuclear reactor cooling systems are gaining traction in the industry. This can be fulfilled with the help of Helium, as the gas possesses a significantly lower boiling point. This explains the increasing helium gas market size. Similar to the nuclear industry, the healthcare industry is fueling growth drivers for the helium gas market. The medical sector is evolving, using innovative and cutting-edge techniques for medical inspection. Helium finds wide applications in the medical field, including MRI machine cooling for repetitive use, which drives the demand for the gas. Key players in the helium industry gain traction due to the growing electronics and semiconductor industry. Helium can effectively be used in the construction of LCDs, which is the reason for the growing sector of such players. As a result, the industry is fueled to grow. With the ability of the gas to meet sustainability, governments are mandating the use of Helium as an alternative source of energy. Such factors increase the helium gas market size. Rising Demand and Innovation Propel Growth in the Helium Gas Market The helium gas market is influenced by various growth drivers, including:

Increased Demand in Healthcare : Helium is crucial in medical imaging technologies, particularly MRI machines. As the healthcare sector expands and the use of MRIs increases, the demand for helium is expected to rise.

Growing Aerospace and Defense Sector : Helium is used in various aerospace applications, including rocket propulsion systems and high-altitude balloons. As investments in aerospace and defense grow, the demand for helium will likely increase.

Electronics and Semiconductor Industry : The production of semiconductors and electronic components utilizes helium in various processes, such as cooling and creating inert atmospheres. The ongoing expansion of the electronics industry supports helium demand.

Emergence of Alternative Energy Technologies : Helium is used in the development of energy-efficient technologies, such as fuel cells and photovoltaic cells. The shift towards renewable energy sources can drive demand for helium in these applications.

Research and Development Activities : The scientific community, including universities and research institutions, heavily relies on helium for cryogenics, cooling superconducting magnets, and conducting experiments. The growth in R&D activities boosts helium consumption. Increased Use in Welding and Metallurgy : Helium is utilized as a shielding gas in welding and various metallurgical processes. The growth in manufacturing industries, particularly automotive and construction, drives the demand for helium in these applications. “With the overuse of helium, the reserves of the gas might become obsolete, which is a key challenge, affecting the growth drivers for the helium gas market,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The helium gas market in the United States of America will advance at a CAGR of 2.4% through 2034.

India will lead the industry by registering the advancement at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The United Kingdom will likely traverse a sluggish progress path in the sector at a CAGR of 1.7% through 2034. The healthcare industry will demand helium the most, justifying the share of 25.7% in the competitive landscape. Regional Analysis of the Helium Gas Market Forecast CAGRs from 2024 to 2034

Countries Forecasted CAGR The United Kingdom 1.7% The United States of America 2.4% India 6.5%

Explore the Full Report for Detailed Insights!

Competition Outlook

Key players in the helium industry have substantial market share, which might affect new entrants. The saturation in the industry explains the competitive force within the landscape.

Key competitors expand using partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, whereas new entrants can choose strategic alliances and innovation to gain a substantial position in the industry.

The following recent developments enhance the helium gas market share:-



In March 2023, Linde PLC expanded in Penneselvia with the help of a corporate office. This will expand the functioning of the organization in new sectors. In April 2024, Air Liquide strengthens its global presence by acquiring Homecare Activities in the Netherlands and Belgium. The move also expands the reach of the organization.

Leading Companies in the Helium Gas Market



Air Liquide

Linde PLC

Matheson Tri Gas Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Air Gas INC.

The Messer Group GmbH

Cryoin Engineering Ltd.

Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co. Ltd.

Paradox Grand Gulf Energy

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="800" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4a9ee5d8-791f-4bbc-9046-6f2ef902b40e/helium-gas-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Helium Gas Market.png" width="800" />

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global helium gas market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

The market is segmented by Supply Mode (Cylinders, Bulk and Micro tanks, Drum tank, and On-site), By Application (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Electronics, Leak Detection, Fibre Optics, Lifting Gas, Heat Transfer, Breathing Mixtures, and Others), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and The Middle East and Africa).

Helium Gas Market - Key Segments

By Supply Mode:

Depending on the supply mode, the industry is segmented into Cylinders, Bulk and Micro tanks, Drum tanks, and On-site modes.

By Application:

Helium gas can be applied effectively in various end-user industries, including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Electronics, Leak Detection, Fibre Optics, Lifting Gas, Heat Transfer, Breathing Mixtures, and Others.

By Region:

North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and The Middle East and Africa are the key contributing regions to the industry.

About the Chemicals and Materials Domain at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights's chemicals and materials team offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has lucidly analyzed the industry in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Old Source:

Mit der Unterstützung verschiedener Wachstumstreiber für den Heliumgasmarkt wird der Sektor eine schleppende Entwicklung durchlaufen und ein Stadium der Reife erreichen. Die besagte Branche wird bis 2034 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 4,4 % aufweisen. Die Größe des Heliumgasmarktes wird bis 2034 46,8 Milliarden USD erreichen und damit von 30,4 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2024 auf 46,8 Milliarden USD ansteigen.

Die zunehmende Abhängigkeit von der Stromerzeugung aus Kernenergie hat die Menschen gezwungen, nach der effektiven Funktion atomarer Systeme zu suchen. Kühlsysteme für Kernreaktoren gewinnen in der Branche an Bedeutung. Dies kann mit Hilfe von Helium erreicht werden, da das Gas einen deutlich niedrigeren Siedepunkt besitzt. Dies erklärt die zunehmende Größe des Heliumgasmarktes.

Ähnlich wie die Nuklearindustrie treibt die Gesundheitsbranche die Wachstumstreiber für den Heliumgasmarkt voran. Der medizinische Sektor entwickelt sich weiter und nutzt innovative und hochmoderne Techniken für medizinische Untersuchungen. Helium findet im medizinischen Bereich breite Anwendung, einschließlich der Kühlung von MRT-Geräten für den wiederholten Einsatz, was die Nachfrage nach dem Gas antreibt. Wichtige Akteure der Heliumindustrie gewinnen durch die wachsende Elektronik- und Halbleiterindustrie an Bedeutung. Helium kann effektiv beim Bau von LCDs verwendet werden, was der Grund für den wachsenden Sektor solcher Akteure ist. Infolgedessen wird das Wachstum der Branche vorangetrieben.

Da das Gas Nachhaltigkeitsanforderungen erfüllt, schreiben Regierungen die Verwendung von Helium als alternative Energiequelle vor. Solche Faktoren vergrößern den Heliumgasmarkt.

Steigende Nachfrage und Innovation treiben das Wachstum des Heliumgasmarktes voran

Der Heliumgasmarkt wird von verschiedenen Wachstumstreibern beeinflusst, darunter:

. Erhöhte Nachfrage im Gesundheitswesen: Helium ist für medizinische Bildgebungstechnologien, insbesondere MRT-Geräte, von entscheidender Bedeutung. Mit der Expansion des Gesundheitssektors und der zunehmenden Verwendung von MRTs wird die Nachfrage nach Helium voraussichtlich steigen.

. Wachsender Luft- und Raumfahrt- und Verteidigungssektor: Helium wird in verschiedenen Luft- und Raumfahrtanwendungen verwendet, darunter Raketenantriebssysteme und Höhenballons. Mit zunehmenden Investitionen in die Luft- und Raumfahrt und Verteidigung wird die Nachfrage nach Helium wahrscheinlich steigen.

. Elektronik- und Halbleiterindustrie: Bei der Herstellung von Halbleitern und elektronischen Bauteilen wird Helium in verschiedenen Prozessen verwendet, beispielsweise zum Kühlen und Erzeugen inerter Atmosphären. Die anhaltende Expansion der Elektronikindustrie stützt die Heliumnachfrage.

. Aufkommen alternativer Energietechnologien: Helium wird bei der Entwicklung energieeffizienter Technologien wie Brennstoffzellen und Photovoltaikzellen verwendet. Die Umstellung auf erneuerbare Energiequellen kann die Nachfrage nach Helium in diesen Anwendungen ankurbeln.

. Forschungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten: Die wissenschaftliche Gemeinschaft, einschließlich Universitäten und Forschungseinrichtungen, ist in hohem Maße auf Helium für Kryotechnik, zum Kühlen supraleitender Magnete und zum Durchführen von Experimenten angewiesen. Das Wachstum der F&E-Aktivitäten steigert den Heliumverbrauch.

. Verstärkter Einsatz beim Schweißen und in der Metallurgie: Helium wird als Schutzgas beim Schweißen und in verschiedenen metallurgischen Prozessen verwendet. Das Wachstum in der Fertigungsindustrie, insbesondere in der Automobil- und Bauindustrie, treibt die Nachfrage nach Helium in diesen Anwendungen an.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

. Der Heliumgasmarkt in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika wird bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 2,4 % wachsen.

. Indien wird die Branche anführen und von 2024 bis 2034 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 6,5 % verzeichnen.

. Das Vereinigte Königreich wird in diesem Sektor bis 2034 wahrscheinlich einen schleppenden Fortschritt mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 1,7 % aufweisen.

. Die Gesundheitsbranche wird Helium am meisten nachfragen, was den Anteil von 25,7 % im Wettbewerbsumfeld rechtfertigt.

„Durch die übermäßige Verwendung von Helium könnten die Gasreserven veralten, was eine große Herausforderung darstellt und die Wachstumstreiber für den Heliumgasmarkt beeinträchtigt“, sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regionale Analyse des Heliumgasmarktes

Prognose der CAGR von 2024 bis 2034

Prognose der CAGR für Länder

Vereinigtes Königreich 1,7 %

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika 2,4 %

Indien 6,5 %

Lesen Sie den vollständigen Bericht für detaillierte Einblicke!

Wettbewerbsaussichten

Wichtige Akteure der Heliumindustrie verfügen über beträchtliche Marktanteile, was sich auf neue Marktteilnehmer auswirken könnte. Die Sättigung der Branche erklärt die Wettbewerbskraft innerhalb der Landschaft.

Wichtige Wettbewerber expandieren durch Partnerschaften, Fusionen und Übernahmen, während neue Marktteilnehmer strategische Allianzen und Innovationen wählen können, um eine bedeutende Position in der Branche zu erlangen.

Die folgenden jüngsten Entwicklungen erhöhen den Marktanteil von Heliumgas:-

. Im März 2023 expandierte Linde PLC mithilfe einer Unternehmenszentrale in Penneselvia. Dies wird die Funktionsweise der Organisation in neuen Sektoren erweitern.

. Im April 2024 stärkt Air Liquide seine globale Präsenz durch die Übernahme von Homecare Activities in den Niederlanden und Belgien. Der Schritt erweitert auch die Reichweite des Unternehmens.

Führende Unternehmen auf dem Heliumgasmarkt

. Air Liquide

. Linde PLC

. Matheson Tri Gas Inc.

. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

. Air Gas INC.

. The Messer Group GmbH

. Cryoin Engineering Ltd.

. Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co. Ltd.

. Paradox

. Grand Gulf Energy

Weitere wertvolle Erkenntnisse verfügbar

Future Market Insights bietet eine unvoreingenommene globale Heliumgasmarktanalyse mit historischen Daten von 2019 bis 2023 und Prognosestatistiken von 2024 bis 2034.

Der Markt ist nach Versorgungsart (Flaschen, Groß- und Mikrotanks, Fasstank und vor Ort), nach Anwendung (Gesundheitswesen, Fertigung, Elektronik, Lecksuche, Glasfaser, Hebegas, Wärmeübertragung, Atemgemische und andere) und Region (Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Südasien und Pazifik, Ostasien und Naher Osten und Afrika) segmentiert.

Über den Bereich Chemikalien und Materialien bei Future Market Insights

Das Chemikalien- und Materialteam von Future Market Insights bietet Expertenanalysen, zeiteffiziente Forschung und strategische Empfehlungen, um authentische Einblicke und genaue Ergebnisse zu liefern und Kunden weltweit zu helfen. Mit über 100 Berichten und über einer Million Datenpunkten hat das Team die Branche in über 50 Ländern über ein Jahrzehnt lang klar analysiert. Das Team analysiert kurz wichtige Trends, darunter Wettbewerbslandschaft, Gewinnspanne und Forschungsentwicklungsbemühungen.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on Chemicals & Materials

The global xenon gas market size is anticipated to reach USD 162.9 million in 2024. The industry is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. It is likely to attain a value of USD 270.5 million by 2034.

The global argon gas market size is estimated to be worth USD 241.3 million in 2024. It is anticipated to reach a value of USD 408.4 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034. The revenue generated by the industry in 2023 was USD 229 million.

The Industrial Gas Market is projected to reach USD 158.19 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.80% over the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the di-electric gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from USD135.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 272.3 Billion in 2033.

The industrial oxygen market size is projected to be worth USD 71,211.7 million in 2023. The market is likely to reach USD 152,323.1 million by 2033. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global active oxygens market is projected to worth USD 3.9 billion in 2023. The market is likely to surpass USD 6.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Forecasts suggest that the rare gas market will achieve a valuation of USD 3.9 billion by 2024, with further growth anticipated to propel its value to USD 6.5 billion by 2034.

The global neon gas market is anticipated to be worth USD 222.9 Million in 2022. With sales growing at a healthy 7% CAGR, the market valuation will reach USD 439.1 Million by 2032.

The global krypton gas market is expected to reach USD 180.9 million in 2023. With demand expanding at a 5.4% CAGR, the market valuation is poised to surpass USD 306.1 million by 2033.

The global gas hydrates market size would be valued at USD 2,571.2 million in 2023. It would register substantial growth at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033. It would reach a market valuation of USD 4,350.5 million by the end of 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube