Gimme Seaweed Embarks On A Culinary + Cultural Journey With New Korean BBQ Flavor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading seaweed brand adds Korean BBQ to line of premium seaweed snacks

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pioneering organic seaweed snack brand, Gimme Seaweed,

announced today the launch of a new Korean BBQ flavor of their popular roasted seaweed snacks. The product is currently available on and rolling out in Whole Foods, Target, HEB, Sprouts, Meijer, and more starting at $1.98 for a 9g pack and $6.98 for a 6-pack.

Gimme Seaweed Korean BBQ Roasted Seaweed Snacks

Continue Reading

With this new flavor,

Gimme aims to pay homage to South Korea, the birthplace of the brand's Founder, Annie Chun, and the country where they grow their organic seaweed. Gimme's Korean BBQ roasted seaweed snacks bring a perfect balance of salty, sweet, and spicy flavors-think of the bold kick of a spicy miso soup in a crisp, savory bite. They take the traditional flavors of Korean BBQ - garlic, pepper, soy sauce, and miso – and marry them with gochujang for a kick of heat.

Spicy snacks have become increasingly popular in recent years, and this was evident to Gimme with the success of their Chili Lime flavor that launched in 2022. And as Korean-inspired flavors have come to the forefront, gochujang has become a go-to sauce for chefs to add a hint of spice to their dishes. While traditional Korean BBQ is actually not heavy on the gochujang flavor, Annie wanted to do things a little differently and created this recipe intentionally to have a unique, spicy flair.

"In the same way Korean BBQ has become a staple meal representing Korean culture in America, Gimme has made the Korean side dish of seaweed a beloved snack staple here," said Gimme Seaweed's Co-Founder, Annie Chun. "With this new flavor we are bringing the two concepts together to celebrate the

Korean culture through traditional foods, flavors, and ingredients."

Korean BBQ is the ninth flavor in Gimme's lineup of roasted seaweed snacks alongside, Sea Salt & Avocado Oil, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Teriyaki, White Cheddar, Sesame, Wasabi, and Chili Lime.

About Gimme Seaweed:

Based in Northern California, Gimme Seaweed

was founded by visionary food entrepreneurs Annie Chun and Steve Broad. Annie and Steve's drive and vision, combined with their expertise gained in building the most successful Asian inspired packaged food brand, Annie Chun's, have led Gimme to become the #1 organic seaweed snack brand, driving the growth of the category as a whole. Gimme was also the first brand to bring organic, non-GMO seaweed to the US market. Their seaweed is grown organically, thoughtfully, and sustainably in agriculturally protected regions off the south and west

coasts of Korea - ensuring superior nutrition and delicious taste.

Contact: The Co-Op Agency

Erica Markle | 310.734.7834

[email protected]

SOURCE Gimme Seaweed

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED