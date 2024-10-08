Windmill, The Leading Brand In Modern Air Care, Launches Sleek, High-Performance Air Purifier

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Windmill Also Raises $5 Million in Series A Financing To Further Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windmill, the high-performance air care brand best known for modernizing the window air conditioner, today announces the launch of its latest innovation: The Windmill Air Purifier. Designed to elevate the rapidly-growing air purifier category, this first-of-its-kind product combines cutting-edge with contemporary, minimalist design, setting a new standard for indoor air care.

In parallel, Windmill announces the closing of a $5M Series A funding round, backed by YETI CapitaI1, Pentland Ventures, Dot Capital, SuperAngel, and various other investors. The capital will support brand-building and marketing efforts, sales & distribution initiatives, as well as the continued build-out of its smart product suite, starting with The Windmill Air Purifier.

"The air purifier category has long been overdue for an upgrade with many products on the market unsightly, noisy, and ineffective," shares Windmill Co-Founder and Co-CEO Mike Mayer. "With The Windmill Air Purifier, our mission is to prove that air purifiers can seamlessly integrate into any environment-from nurseries and gyms to kitchens and bedrooms-while still delivering top-notch performance."

This launch comes amid a period of rapid growth in the global air purifier market, which is projected to reach $25+ billion by 2030.

As pollution levels around the world increase and awareness around the importance of indoor air quality rises, Windmill is leading the charge in redefining the category with both elevated design and smart software.

The Windmill Air Purifier, initially launching in three stylish colors-White, Navy, and Bamboo-boasts advanced features including a laser-based air quality sensor, automatic Eco Mode and dual Sleep Modes, as well as an intuitive app that allows users to control key settings. In line with Windmill's commitment to eco-consciousness and sustainability, The Windmill Air Purifier is Energy Star rated and uses a DC fan motor for enhanced energy efficiency.

"Windmill is reimagining air care with the type of best-in-class, superior quality products that underlie our investment strategy," shares Maxx Karr, Partner at YETI Capital. "Danny, Mike, and Ryan make a great team and we are thrilled to be a part of the disruption they are bringing to the space."

Launched in 2020 by brothers Mike and Danny Mayer, along with third-generation AC expert Ryan Figlia, Windmill originally set out to breathe new life into the outdated window AC category. Since then, the modern air care brand has rapidly gained traction, selling more than 100,000 ACs nationwide, securing product placements in major retailers like Home Depot, P.C. Richard & Son, Best Buy, and Lowe's, and expanding its product portfolio to include the state-of-the-art Windmill Air Circulator and Fan. Now, with the launch of The Windmill Air Purifier, Windmill continues on its mission to revolutionize home air care.

The Windmill Air Purifier is available for purchase at windmillair, with prices starting at $299.

Windmill is a modern air care brand developing high-performance, smart, sustainable air products and technology through thoughtful design and innovation. Since its founding, Windmill has been on a mission to bring to market accessible, clean air products that not only perform exceptionally well, but also enhance the aesthetic of any home.

1 YETI Capital is an investment vehicle created by the Founders* of YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI: NYSE) ("YETI"). YETI Capital is not affiliated in any way with YETI.

