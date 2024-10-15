Nowhere Is Safe In Gaza Strip: Save The Children

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Save the Children, a British non-governmental organization that defends children's rights around the world, said that the Gaza Strip is being subjected to a genocidal war.

Middle East Regional Director for Save the Children Jeremy Stoner said in a statement: "What were seeing now in Gaza looks like the depths of hell with reports day after day of on children and families. Nowhere is safe."

"In the north, an already starving population has been cut off from food for two weeks while trying to dodge bombs and bullets in a zone they cannot leave," he said. "Evacuation orders are at risk of becoming execution orders," he added.

"What military goals could justify such mass-scale slaughter of civilians The notion of collateral damage must never be used to excuse the predictable killing of children," he stressed.

Save the Children has begun a second round of polio vaccines for children in Deir Al-Balah clinic, as children face bombs and fire just 500m away, he noted in the statement. "Never has it been clearer that this is a war on children," their protection is only upheld if theyre deemed a risk to those beyond their borders."

"Without a ceasefire, these vaccinations simply postpone rather than prevent childrens pain," he said.