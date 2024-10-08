Kiva AI Closes $7M Seed Round Led By Coinfund To Revolutionize Expert-Powered Data Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowering AI builders with a scalable,

human expert-driven for complex data workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kiva AI , a platform designed to deliver high quality and compliant data solutions at scale for the development of specialized AI applications in industries such as healthcare, finance, and law, has announced the close of a $7M seed round led by CoinFund. Additional investors include Protagonist, Hashkey, Peer VC, and notable entrepreneurs such as Bill Tai, Slava Rubin, Cyrus Massoumi, Brian Norgord, and Jack Herrick. This investment will support Kiva AI's expansion of its global network of human experts and the continued development of advanced solutions for data annotation, preprocessing, and integration.

A New Era of Data Ripe for Discovery

As AI development increasingly pushes into complex, regulated fields, the need for high-quality, reliable data has already outpaced a sparse supply. Kiva AI's platform integrates human expertise and advanced AI technologies to ensure that data labeling, preprocessing, and governance are handled with precision and efficiency. By simplifying complex data creation and management processes, Kiva AI empowers organizations to focus on innovation while ensuring that their AI models are supported by accurate and compliant data.

Practical Use Cases in AI

Kiva AI enhances AI performance by leveraging a global network of experts to label data sets within their domain-specific expertise. This is particularly critical in applications requiring specialized knowledge, such as medical diagnostics or legal document analysis. For instance, a rural health clinic developing an AI model to triage patient scans can rely on Kiva AI's experts to accurately label cases, ensuring their model supports prioritizing the most urgent patients first. Similarly, a developer building a legal assistant to digest large volumes of court briefings and legislation by state will benefit from Kiva AI's network, which matches the project with domain-specific experts who can guarantee high-quality, timely data labeling for optimizing model performance.

"Kiva AI is more than a data management platform - it's about providing AI builders with the critical support they need to unlock new possibilities in their models," said Ahmed Rashad, Founder & CEO of Kiva AI. "Our platform brings together global experts to manage and optimize data workflows, ensuring accuracy and compliance in even the most complex applications."

Strategic Investment to Drive AI Innovation

"The improving, accelerating efficacy and usability of AI is undeniable, but we are still far from unlocking the technology's potential at the frontiers of mathematics, physics, medicine and more," said Evan Feng, Partner, CoinFund.

"As the more easily-accessible sources of data for AI training and inference dry up, we believe that platforms like Kiva AI will become increasingly valuable to a growing list of businesses that are looking to compete effectively at the cutting edge."

With this investment, Kiva AI will expand its global network of human experts and continue developing its platform to meet the growing demand for specialized data solutions in AI. Kiva AI is hiring engineers who are passionate about the intersection of AI and human life. To apply to work at Kiva AI, visit the Careers page.

About Kiva AI

Kiva AI is the comprehensive platform designed for high-quality, human-in-the-loop solutions for data collection, preprocessing, labeling, storage, and integration. By combining human expertise with the latest AI technologies, Kiva AI delivers scalable, reliable, and transparent data solutions that facilitate the development of the world's most ambitious and specialized AI applications. For more information, visit , or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About CoinFund

CoinFund is one of the world's first cryptonative investment firms and a registered investment adviser founded in 2015. The firm champions the leaders of the new internet, powered by foresight as active investors to achieve extraordinary outcomes. CoinFund invests in seed, venture, and liquid opportunities within the blockchain sector with a focus on digital assets, decentralization technologies, and key enabling infrastructure. For more information, join us at , LinkedIn , X or keep the conversation going on our podcast.

SOURCE Kiva AI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED