Athena Real Estate Expands Into Ninth State With Acquisition Of Waterside Campground & RV Park

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce the of Waterside Campground & RV Park , located at 475 Locust Road, Lewistown, PA, through an affiliate. The RV Park has beautiful waterfront views of both the Juniata River and Pennsylvania Canal. This 234-site RV park stretches across 167 acres with expansion potential and features full amenities. More than ten million people live within a three-hour drive of this scenic property, including residents of markets such as: State College, Harrisburg, Williamsport, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore. This acquisition marks the 13th property for Applebrook RV Parks & Resorts , the outdoor hospitality division of Athena Real Estate.



Waterside Campground & RV Park is ideally positioned between two waterways, offering guests waterfront sites, pontoon boat rides, a boat launch, fishing, and a beautifully manicured river walk. The Park's amenities include a guest lodge, heated pool, biking and hiking trails, convenience store, and numerous games and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Whether planning a short stay or joining us for the entire season, there is something for everyone.

The charming local area is home to numerous attractions to keep the entire family entertained. The Juniata Valley has local breweries, wineries, and local festivals, including Goose Day, Festival of Ice, and Harvest Fest. The Property is also a short drive from Harrisburg, known for Hershey Park; State College, home of Penn State University; and Williamsport, home of the Little League World Series.

Richard O'Brien, CEO of Athena and Applebrook RV Parks & Resorts, expressed his excitement about the newly acquired Property.“Waterside is a beautiful RV park in an excellent location, and we're excited to take the reins and elevate the asset to meet our high standards. We will introduce more activities and make improvements to enhance the overall appeal improving occupancy.” O'Brien added:“Applebrook is creating Memories to Last a Lifetime!”

About Athena Real Estate, LLC

Athena Real Estate, LLC is a real estate investment firm focused on specialty collateral properties, including RV parks and resorts, manufactured home communities, and self-storage facilities. Athena owns and operates 27 commercial properties. Located in Orlando, Florida, Athena's operating philosophy is to obtain premium returns by acquiring niche property types where focused management can provide a competitive advantage. Athena was founded in 2004 by Richard J. O'Brien, who is a former executive of a mid-cap public REIT and a large real estate financial services and investment company.

Athena Real Estate, LLC is located at 6735 Conroy Road, Unit 203, Orlando, FL 32835

CONTACT: Media Contact: Christine Chong 407-412-5556 ... Acquisitions: 407-412-5556 ...