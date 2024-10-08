Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Saudi King On Demise Of Prince Sultan Bin Mohammad
Date
10/8/2024 8:05:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences Tuesday to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his sincere condolences on the demise of Prince Sultan bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. (end)
aa
MENAFN08102024000071011013ID1108757228
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.