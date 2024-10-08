Romania To Enhance Air Defense By Acquiring US Sentinel Radar Systems

(MENAFN- IANS) Bucharest, Oct 8 (IANS) Romania is set to enhance its air defence capabilities by acquiring four AN/MPQ-64 F1 Sentinel radar systems via the US Foreign Military Sales program, the of National Defence said.

These systems will be deployed within Romania's ground-based air defence battalions, boosting their ability to monitor the country's airspace and counter modern aerial threats, particularly those posed by unmanned aerial vehicles, according to a statement on Monday issued by the Ministry.

Besides radar systems, the procurement package includes comprehensive logistical support, communication equipment, training services, technical assistance, and transportation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar emphasised the strategic importance of this acquisition in light of regional security, especially the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The AN/MPQ-64 F1 Sentinel is an advanced radar system capable of tracking a wide range of aerial targets, including manned and unmanned aircraft, cruise missiles and helicopters. Its seamless integration with ground-based air defence systems will provide Romania with critical surveillance data and enhance fire control support.

With an initial case value of nearly $90 million, the first two radar systems will be primarily funded through grants from the US State Department's Foreign Military Financing program.