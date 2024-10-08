Linda's Acquires New CMO As Company Expands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Linda's , a leading name in the quilting industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tracy Mooney as its new Chief Marketing Officer. With a lifelong passion for quilting and a distinguished career in quilting media, Tracy brings unparalleled expertise and enthusiasm to her new role.



Mooney's journey in quilting began at the age of four when she first picked up a needle. She is a passionate quilter, dynamic magazine editor, content creator, and professional with over ten years of experience creating quilting content for publication and more than nine years of consultative sales experience.



“I can't wait to share my experience with the impressive team at Linda's. I am looking forward

to working with longarmers across the country, collaborating with Corey and Dianna on their incredible video content, and bringing my extensive experience to this fast-growing business. Linda's is a quilt business to watch,” exclaims Mooney.



Mooney has been quilting for over 30 years and has established herself as a prominent figure in the quilting community. Most recently Tracy was the Director of Brand Strategy at Keepsake Quilting. She served as the editor of Quiltmaker magazine, Fons & Porter's Quick + Easy Quilts, McCall's Quilting, and Quilty at Golden Peak Media. She also was the producer and one of the hosts of the popular Quilt & Tell Podcast. Additionally, Mooney has held the position of senior editor for Generation Q magazine. Her media presence extends to guest appearances on The Quilt Show with Alex Anderson and Ricky Tims and Love of Quilting television on

PBS.



At Linda's, Mooney will leverage her vast media, sales, and professional quilting experience to enhance the company's marketing strategies and expand its outreach. Her role will include working closely with longarm quilters nationwide and collaborating with Corey Pearson and Dianna Heiner on their exceptional video content.



About Linda's



Since 1995, Linda's has been a premier destination for quilters, offering an extensive range of high-quality essentials such as thread, batting, fabrics, and more, along with fast shipping to customers worldwide. As a family-owned business, they prioritize exceptional customer service and provide invaluable expertise. They are dedicated to supporting the quilting community through comprehensive educational resources on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, empowering quilters of all levels to enhance their craft with innovative products and expert guidance.



