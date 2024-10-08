Palestinian PM Seeks Ceasefire, Calls To End War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Prime Mohammad Mustafa stated, Tuesday, that the in cooperation with relevant parties, seeking to achieve ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, end Israeli and unify national institutions in West and Gaza Strip.

The genocide in Gaza marked it one year, as Mustafa said at the government meeting that this was a part of a vision aimed at ending the occupation and establish Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.

He announced the formation of the national team for the reconstruction of Gaza, led by of Planning, with relevant ministries and agencies participation, to continue the efforts made over time and in partnership with private sector and international partners.

The team's tasks include preparing to restore essential services to citizens in Gaza, launching an economic recovery program in the sector, and developing detailed plans to rebuild the infrastructure of the area, including suitable housing, he added.

Mustafa pointed out that the past year was the most bloody and destructive for the Palestinian people, as Israel occupation completely reoccupied the Gaza Strip, closed crossings connecting it to the outside world, and destroyed most of the infrastructure in the area, killing and injuring more than 150,000 citizens, nearly two million.

He discussed how the Israeli occupation deprived more than 600,000 students from attending their schools, explaining the occupation's plan is to establish separate systems in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, displacing Palestinians people.

Palestinian Prime Minister emphasized that Palestinian people and their leadership are determined to prevent the occupation's plan and continue establishing Palestinian State. (end)

nq













MENAFN08102024000071011013ID1108757001