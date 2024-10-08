Kuwait Amir Receives Visiting Dubai Crown Prince, Delegation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received at Bayan Palace Tuesday Dubai Crown Prince, UAE Deputy Prime Minister, and of Defense Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum and the accompanying delegation on their official visit to the country.

During the reception, Sheikh Hamdan conveyed greetings from President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice President and of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum to His Highness the Amir, wishing Kuwait and its people further progress and development.

His Highness the Amir returned the greetings to the top Emirati officials, wishing them, the UAE, and its people development, progress, and welfare.

The reception featured discussion of mutual respect and also touched on means to boost cooperation between both countries on all possible domains.

Talks also touched on regional and international developments.

First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and senior state officials were present at the reception. (end)

