Black bear with 3 cubs attacks man following breaking into his house in Colorado

(MENAFN) A black bear with three cubs caused a terrifying incident in Lake City, Colorado, when they crashed through a sliding glass door into a man's home. The attack occurred on Thursday night, prompting swift action from state wildlife managers who subsequently euthanized all four bears involved in the incident. While the man sustained significant injuries, he did not require hospitalization, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife in a statement released on Saturday. Wildlife officer Lucas Martin emphasized the severity of the situation, noting, “It’s certainly lucky we didn’t have a fatality because it was close.”



The 74-year-old man attempted to drive the adult female bear out of his home using a kitchen chair, but the bear retaliated by knocking him into a wall and clawing at him. The wildlife agency reported that the bear inflicted injuries to various parts of his body, including his head, neck, arms, shoulder, abdomen, and calf. The man and his wife managed to escape to a bedroom during the attack. A sheriff's deputy was able to chase the bears out of the house, and medical responders provided treatment for the man's injuries on-site.



Wildlife managers believe that the bears had become accustomed to human presence due to recent reports of bears in the area raiding homes in search of food. After finding the four bears near the couple's residence, they were killed as part of standard practice to manage problem bears that associate humans with food. Martin expressed the complexities of dealing with such situations, stating, "It creates a very complex situation to mitigate. Unfortunately, cub bears that are taught these behaviors by their mother may result in generations of conflict between bears and people."



This incident marked Colorado's first reported bear attack of the year, with a total of six attacks reported in 2023. The event highlights ongoing concerns about human-wildlife interactions in areas where bears and people coexist, especially as bears seek out food sources in increasingly urbanized environments.

