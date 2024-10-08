Provokeglobal: Kara Swisher To Discuss Women In Business And Tech

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON, DC-Renowned journalist and author Kara Swisher has joined the lineup of speakers at PRovokeGlobal 2025, our annual for the global public relations business, which takes place in Washington, DC, at the end of October.



Swisher will appear in conversation with Weber Shandwick chief executive Gail Heimann in a session entitled“Power and Prejudice:

Kara Swisher and Gail Heimann on the State of Women in Business, and Society.” Swisher will provide her take on how women are faring in business, technology and society writ-large. The big question: is half the world's population getting half the opportunity? Half the money? Half the power?



Swisher is the host of“On with Kara Swisher” and co-host of the“Pivot” podcast. She's editor-at-large at New York Magazine and a CNN contributor. She is also the co- founder of the technology website Recode, and the tech conference, Code, which is the country's premier conference on tech and media.



Swisher's new book“Burn Book: A Tech Love Story” is part memoir, part history, and ultimately a witty, scathing, but fair accounting of the tech industry and its founders who wanted to change the world but broke it instead. The book details how the commercial internet came into being and how, for all it has given the world, it now sits at the center of global power, creating a clear and present danger to humanity.



Considered the top reporter in the tech arena, Swisher has been reporting on the industry since the early 1990s. She was there when Amazon was looking for its frst headquarters in Seattle, when Google was in its garage and when Netfix was just a small startup. Once called“Silicon Valley's most feared but revered journalist” by New York Magazine , Swisher has unrivaled access to the industry's most significant leaders.



Heimann, who announced in July that she was stepping down after five years as global CEO of Weber Shandwick, spent 28 years with the firm and was responsible for the creation of the creation of The Weber Shandwick Collective (TWSC) - which includes 11 specialist Interpublic Group sister firms across such areas as consumer marketing, public affairs, healthcare, paid media and social-first creative.



