Erdogan commemorates 101st anniversary of Istanbul's liberation from enemy occupation

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commemorated the 101st anniversary of Istanbul's liberation from enemy occupation, a significant milestone in the nation's history. In a message delivered during the ceremonial observance, Erdogan underscored the importance of safeguarding and advancing the republic, which he stated is deeply rooted in the rich heritage of Turkey’s ancient civilization.



The president took the opportunity to honor the sacrifices made by martyrs and veterans during the War of Independence, acknowledging their bravery and commitment as essential factors in achieving the nation’s independence and freedom. “We continue to work with great determination to protect and sustain our republic, built upon the legacy of our ancient civilization,” he remarked. “Our goal is to elevate it above the level of contemporary civilizations and to carry it into the future by strengthening it with new achievements.”



Erdogan expressed profound respect and remembrance for all those who contributed to the War of Independence, emphasizing the significance of their efforts in securing Turkey’s sovereignty. His words resonate with the nation's collective memory of struggle and resilience, reminding citizens of the importance of honoring their history.



The context of this commemoration dates back to the aftermath of World War I when the Allied forces occupied Istanbul, marking a challenging period in Turkish history. Following the Armistice of Mudros, signed on October 30, 1918, the Allies anchored their fleets off Istanbul on November 13, 1918, leading to a nearly four-year, ten-month, and twenty-three-day occupation. The eventual liberation of Istanbul stands as a testament to the nation's determination to reclaim its sovereignty and establish a republic grounded in its historical and cultural legacy.



Today’s observance not only marks the liberation of Istanbul but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing commitment to uphold the values and principles that define the Turkish republic. Erdogan's message reflects a vision for a future where Turkey continues to thrive and build upon its illustrious past while facing the challenges of a modern world.

