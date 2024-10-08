YouTube introduces update to Shorts platform to enhance users’ experience

(MENAFN) YouTube is introducing a significant update to its Shorts platform, allowing creators to upload videos up to three minutes long starting October 15. This change marks a shift from the platform's initial focus on 60-second videos, providing creators with more flexibility to craft longer and more in-depth content. The extended video length has been highly requested by creators, who now have more room to tell stories and engage with their audiences on a deeper level.



Previously, YouTube Shorts focused on quick, attention-grabbing videos under a minute, designed to compete with platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels. However, with the new three-minute limit, YouTube is evolving its platform to support more substantial content. This update allows creators to expand their creative options and develop more detailed videos, helping to grow their presence on the platform.



In addition to the extended video length, YouTube is rolling out new features to enhance the content creation experience. One of the standout tools is the ability to use templates, which enables creators to remix and personalize videos easily. By selecting the "Remix" button on a short video and choosing “Use this template,” creators can quickly add their unique spin to existing content, making video creation more accessible and fun.



Further updates are expected in the coming months, including the ability for creators to use various YouTube videos, such as music videos, in their Shorts. Google DeepMind’s advanced video model will also be integrated into the platform later this year, offering creators enhanced video backgrounds and clips. Additionally, users will soon be able to see comment previews directly from the Shorts feed, enhancing interaction with the community. These updates aim to make YouTube Shorts a more engaging and customizable experience for both creators and viewers.

