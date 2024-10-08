Ukrainian PM announces Kiev to not renew gas transit agreement with Russia

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Monday that Kyiv will not renew its transit agreement with Russia, which is set to expire at the end of 2024. The statement was made during his meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod, western Ukraine, where both leaders discussed various bilateral issues.



According to a UK news agency, the talks between the two officials focused on enhancing cooperation in infrastructure, security, and support for Ukraine's peace plan. Shmyhal reiterated Ukraine's stance on the gas transit agreement during a joint press conference with Fico, reaffirming that Kyiv has no intention of extending the contract.



Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine's strategic objective of cutting off the Kremlin’s revenues from the sale of hydrocarbons, which Russia uses to fund its war efforts. By not renewing the transit agreement, Ukraine aims to undermine Russia’s ability to profit from energy exports.



While Slovakia, a NATO and EU member, opposes Ukraine’s NATO membership, it remains heavily reliant on the transit of oil and gas from Russia through Ukraine. Slovakia's state gas company, SBB, has been in negotiations to secure an extension of gas transit after Kyiv’s current contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom ends this year.

