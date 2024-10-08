Last year’s events are seen as critical juncture in Arab-Israeli conflict

(MENAFN) As we mark the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood, many Palestinians and Arabs continue to see last year’s events as a critical juncture in the Arab-Israeli conflict, symbolizing a vital step toward liberation. This reflection occurs against the backdrop of ongoing hardship in the Gaza Strip, where significant loss of life and destruction of infrastructure serve as harsh reminders of the devastation inflicted on the region by the occupying forces and their allies.



Amid the pervasive sense of despair, numerous observers argue that the accomplishments of the resistance in the past year have exceeded the expectations of both its supporters and detractors. Reports from The Washington Post indicate that Hamas remains firmly positioned one year after the Israeli military set its goal of eradicating the group.



The occupying forces’ heightened concern about the resistance's potential actions on the anniversary of the flood and the events of October 7 is apparent. In response, the Israeli military has bolstered its defenses in Gaza, particularly in strategic areas such as the Philadelphia Corridor in the south and Netzarim in the center. They have spent days enhancing their preparedness for any possible incidents that could arise on this pivotal date.



The ongoing conflict shows little sign of resolution, with the likelihood of escalation remaining significant. Currently, the resistance appears to hold several advantages, particularly due to its strategy of attrition against the occupying forces. Analysts suggest that Hamas has successfully disrupted the occupation's plans by initiating a swift and destructive offensive on the besieged Gaza Strip, thereby shifting the balance and compelling the occupying entity into a defensive stance characterized by human, military, and economic attrition.



In the wake of the Palestinian flood, there have been notable repercussions for the leadership within the occupying forces. The fallout from the military’s failures on that day has led to the resignation of several key officials. Among those stepping down are Aharon Haleva, head of Military Intelligence Division (Aman), and Major General Yossi Shariel, commander of the Israeli intelligence unit 8200. Further resignations are anticipated as the conflict evolves and its implications become more apparent.



This past year stands as a testament to the resilience and resolve of the Palestinian resistance, fundamentally altering the dynamics of the Arab-Israeli conflict and prompting deep contemplation regarding the future for both parties involved.

