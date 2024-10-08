Your Morning Smile

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Send 'funnies' to ...

One night, an old, blind cowboy wanders into an all-girl biker bar by mistake. He finds his way to a bar stool and orders some coffee.

After sitting there for a while, he yells to the waiter,“Hey, you wanna hear a blonde joke?”

There's absolute silence in the bar.

Then, in a very deep voice, the woman next to him says,“Before you tell that joke, cowboy, I think it's only fair, given that you're blind, there are five things that you should know:

1. The bartender is a blonde girl with a baseball bat.

2. The bouncer is a blonde girl.

3. I'm a 6-foot-tall, 175-pound blonde woman with a black belt in karate.

4. The woman sitting next to me is blonde and a professional weightlifter.

5. The lady to your right is blonde and a professional wrestler.”

After a brief pause, she says,“Now, think about it seriously, Mister. Do you still wanna tell that joke?”

The cowboy thinks for a second, shakes his head, and mutters,“Nope... not if I've gotta explain it five times.”