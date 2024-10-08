Satine Fresh Milk By Pesign Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Satine Fresh Milk

Pesign's innovative and sustainable packaging for Satine Fresh Milk recognized with prestigious award.

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Pesign as a winner in the Packaging Design category for their work titled "Satine Fresh Milk." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Pesign's innovative and sustainable packaging design within the industry.Pesign's award-winning packaging design for Satine Fresh Milk showcases the importance of incorporating sustainability and interactivity into limited edition packaging. By broadening the innovative dimension of packaging design, Pesign demonstrates the relevance of their work to current trends and needs within the industry, aligning with and advancing packaging design standards and practices.The Satine Fresh Milk packaging stands out for its unique features, including a milk can-inspired shape that reinforces the product's fresh milk attributes and a dragon head design surrounded by auspicious New Year elements. The packaging's hollowing process, inspired by traditional window art, adds a festive, delicate, and elegant touch while meeting the requirements of uniform packaging stress.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as motivation for Pesign to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. By inspiring future designs and influencing industry standards, Pesign aims to foster further exploration and advancement within the packaging design field.Satine Fresh Milk was designed by the talented Pesign team, with product and packaging design by the Pesign team and photography by Dong hua.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yili GroupSatine Milk, born in 2006, derives its English name from French, meaning smooth as satin and symbolizing the pure white taste of milk. The brand provides consumers with high-quality, natural, and healthy products while advocating for a caring and natural lifestyle.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs showcase a thoughtful development process, innovative use of materials and technology, and a skillful blend of form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that awarded designs meet the highest standards of excellence in innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, safety, and technical expertise.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging design across various industries. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates and promotes innovative packaging solutions that positively impact society. The competition, now in its 16th year, welcomes entries from packaging designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. A distinguished jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics rigorously evaluates each submission based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that winning designs represent the highest standards of creativity, functionality, and social responsibility. By showcasing these groundbreaking designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the continuous advancement of the packaging industry.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

