BJP Marching Towards Forming Govt In Haryana: BY Vijayendra

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) BJP Karnataka President B. Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday said that the party was marching towards forming the in Haryana.

At the party office in Bengaluru, Vijayendra expressed happiness, saying the BJP was marching towards forming the government in Haryana for the third consecutive term.

"The was under the illusion that they would gain power. However, despite all conspiracies, the BJP was moving towards another victory, a matter of great happiness," he said.

He added, "Elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been held after the abrogation of Article 370 and after law and order came under control. Development works were also underway, and BJP was performing well there."

On the caste census issue, Vijayendra stated, "The first fundamental question is whether the state government has the authority to conduct a caste census. In his previous tenure as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah spent Rs 165 crore to prepare this report, and now senior leaders of the Congress are questioning it."

"Is it the fear of losing your position as CM? Why are you hastily trying to implement it?" Vijayendra asked.

"CM Siddaramaiah is rushing to present the caste census report in the cabinet. Even Congress leaders are opposing this move, and the reasons are clear. Congress leaders have repeatedly stated that this report is unscientific," Vijayendra claimed.

"Furthermore, BJP's stance is that backward communities, Scheduled Castes and all communities should be empowered economically, educationally, and socially. BJP aims to bring these communities forward. Our party's core vision is rooted in the concept of Antyodaya - ensuring that even the last person in society benefits from the resources of the nation and the state," he said.

"AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has said the caste census was unscientific and needs to be reviewed. Even senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa has stated that it should be re-examined. Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has also pointed out that it could be unfair to the Vokkaliga community," Vijayendra pointed out.