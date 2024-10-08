Autumn Weather In Highlands And Plains Hotter Conditions Elsewhere Until Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Temperatures are expected to align with seasonal averages on Tuesday, bringing moderate autumn weather to the highlands and plains, while other regions will experience relatively hotter conditions.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, areas including the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see warmer weather. Some low-altitude clouds are forecasted to appear in the western parts of the Kingdom, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds, occasionally intensifying in desert regions.The weather report indicates a slight increase in temperatures on Wednesday, with the highlands and plains continuing to experience moderate autumn conditions, while relatively hotter weather persists in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds are anticipated, with moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds.This trend is set to continue on Thursday and Friday, with the highlands and plains enjoying moderate autumn weather and relatively hot conditions expected to persist in other areas. Low-altitude clouds are likely, and the winds will vary between northeasterly and northwesterly at moderate speeds.Temperature forecasts for today suggest the following ranges: East Amman from 29 C to 18 C, West Amman from 27 C to 16 C, the northern highlands from 25 C to 15 C, and Al-Sharah highlands from 24 C to 14 C. The Dead Sea is forecasted to range from 36 C to 25 C, and Aqaba from 35 C to 24 C.