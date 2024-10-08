Interior Minister Orders Release Of 472 Administrative Detainees
Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Interior Minister
Mazen Faraya has directed administrative governors to release 472 administrative detainees. This decision was announced in a press statement issued by the Ministry
on Tuesday.
The release follows a comprehensive review of the detainees' cases, ensuring that their release would not compromise public safety or order. The ministry emphasized that this action aims to facilitate the detainees' reintegration into society and enable them to resume their normal lives with their families.
