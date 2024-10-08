Indian Badminton Legend Prakash Padukone To Be Chief Guest At ISC India Cup Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Badminton Legend Prakash Padukone will be the Chief Guest on the closing day of the ISC Indian Cup Open, Season 2 badminton tournament. The event, which is part of Indian Sports Centre's four-month long Winter Khel Mahotsav, has seen immense participation and enthusiasm. The Badminton will conclude on October 12, 2024 at Beta Cambridge School in Meshaf.

The tournament, held between October 8 and 12, will bring together over 500 participants from across Qatar and other countries, competing in more than 30 categories. This sporting event is a significant step in promoting badminton within the Indian community across all age groups.

Prakash Padukone, a renowned figure in the world of badminton and one of India's earliest international champions, will honour the event with his presence on the final day. The organizers hope his legacy and contributions to the sport inspire the participants and spectators alike. Padukone was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours, in 1982.