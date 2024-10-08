Qatar Finance And Business Academy Launches First Edition Of 'Finance Researcher Award'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Finance and Business Academy announced the first edition of the annual“Finance Researcher Award,” sponsored by Doha Bank. The award seeks to honor undergraduate and master's students in Qatar for their unique and significant research, with a specific category for Qatari nationals.

Nominations for the award will be open from October 15 to December 1, 2024.

Dr. Khalifa Al Salahi Al Yafei, CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy, commended the research collaboration between the two entities, emphasizing that the First Annual Finance Research Award will foster a culture of innovation and promote research within Qatar's financial and banking sector, while also supporting the forthcoming generation of financial experts who are pivotal in this rapidly evolving field.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahd Al Thani, CEO of Doha Bank Group, stated that the bank's sponsorship of this award is consistent with its plans and commitments to invest in young national talents within the financial and banking sectors.

He also emphasized the bank's commitment to efforts designed to furnish young professionals with critical knowledge and requisite skills to prepare and qualify them for the future.

The winning projects will get certificates and cash awards, and an award will be conferred for the best research project by a Qatari student.

The forthcoming rewards for outstanding research projects will be listed including Best Qatari National Finance Researcher Award for QR10,000, First Place (Bachelor's Degree Research Project Award) for QR10,000, First Place (Master's Degree Research Project Award) for QR10,000, Second Place (Bachelor's Degree Research Project Award) for QR5,000, and Second Place (Master's Degree Research Project Award ) for QR5,000.

The Finance Researcher Award aims to encourage and support Qatar's next generation of financial researchers, promote an academic excellence, creativity, and innovation culture, and provide a platform for young researchers to present their research and contribute to the growth and development of Qatar's financial and banking sectors.