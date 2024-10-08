Karan Johar Breaks His Airport Fashion Stereotype With Sombre Outfit

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who recently tried to come out clean after the controversy over director Vasan Bala's statement, is too to the National capital city to attend the 70th National Awards ceremony.

The was seen at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport earlier in the day. What caught the eye of the public was KJo's choice of the outfit as he broke his stereotype, and was seen dressed in a white kurta which he paired with palazzo styled pants.

He rounded up his look with a pair of sunglasses and a handbag.

While some people on social media appreciated KJo for his look, others weren't impressed.

One internet user wrote,“Man's got a bad case of midlife crisis”.

Another wrote,“What has happened to the dressing sense of Bollywood people”.

A few people praised his style as well. One netizen wrote,“Karan you are truly a dapper, you carry it so confidently”.

Another wrote,“He can really pull off such looks”.

Earlier, KJo sparked health concerns over his picture in which he was seen posing with comedian Harsh Gujral. Harsh had shared the picture in which Karan put up his signature pout, as he put his arm around the neck of Harsh. While KJo looked lean in the people, a discourse on social media triggering with regards to his health.

One fan wrote, "Karan Johar looks sick, like highly anorexic and I am seriously concerned. All the negativity and jealousy have ruined his health evidently. His pursuit to make Alia the number 1 Indian star has brought him nothing but haters and negativity”.

Another user wrote, "Man he looks very sick, hope he's doing well”.