Qatar Tourism Unveils Tourism Roadmap

MENAFN

Doha: Qatar yesterday unveiled its tourism roadmap at an event attended by Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

During the event, Visit Qatar unveiled its latest global initiative,“Surprise Yourself,” aimed at families, couples, and groups of friends. This campaign encourages individuals to explore unexpected avenues for connection and to forge lasting memories.

It distinguishes Qatar by highlighting the country's distinctive experiences and the genuine emotions these moments evoke, whether in the tropical allure of Banana Island or the cultural richness of Souq Waqif.

The campaign has been launched across 15 international markets through various platforms, including television, social media, digital channels, press releases, and outdoor advertising.

Additionally, a refreshed version of Visit Qatar's ongoing stopover campaign was presented, set to debut in mid-October. This initiative seeks to emphasize some of Qatar's most iconic sites and extraordinary experiences that can be enjoyed within a mere 24 hours.

Furthermore, a separate campaign targeting the GCC region is also scheduled to launch in mid-October, inviting people from neighbouring countries to discover the finest offerings of Qatar.

In attendance at the event were several of Their Excellencies Ministers, ambassadors, industry partners and stakeholders, and other dignitaries.

In his opening address, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Visit Qatar H E Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji emphasised the importance of the tourism sector as a pivotal component in the country's efforts towards economic diversification, which is crucial for driving sustainable economic growth.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani with Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Visit Qatar H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji and other officials during the launch of the event.

“Qatar Tourism adopts a modern vision and a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing the competitive capabilities of the tourism sector. This includes encouraging investment in essential infrastructure and creating a conducive environment to ensure the sector's prosperity while supporting sustainable development and diversifying national economic resources. These efforts align with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its four pillars,” he said.

Al Kharji noted that Qatar Tourism is committed to facilitating opportunities for the private sector and overcoming any challenges that may hinder its role in stimulating tourism activity. This approach enables the sector to contribute significantly to national ambitions for developing tourism and establishing Qatar as a leading global tourist destination.

On his part, CEO of Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi highlighted the vital role played by Visit Qatar in marketing the destination and promoting entertainment and business events, and the efforts made in developing tourist attractions and diversifying Qatar's event calendar, with the aim of strengthening Qatar's position as a world-leading tourist destination.

“Visit Qatar has recently been established as the primary marketing and promotional entity for Qatar Tourism. The organization is tasked with enhancing Qatar's reputation as a leading, family-oriented, and secure travel destination. Its overarching objective is to boost international visitor interest in Qatar by showcasing the nation's vibrant culture, varied attractions, and high-quality events. This comprehensive strategy, which encompasses the initiation of global campaigns, the organization of world-class events, and targeted market engagement, is designed to support the achievement of our tourism goals for 2030 Campaigns,” Eng. Al Mawlawi said.

Sheikha Hessa Al Thani, from the Marketing Planning Department, articulated during her address the strategic formulation of campaigns at Visit Qatar, aimed at effectively presenting Qatar's rich cultural heritage and hospitality to a wide array of audiences.

“This initiative is integral to a long-term strategy designed to position Qatar as a premier, world-class tourist destination, with a focus on crafting innovative and tailored travel experiences for visitors, as evidenced by the campaigns and digital platforms. The campaigns not only emphasize the unique fusion of heritage and modernity that Qatar represents but also highlight the advancements in infrastructure and hospitality services marked by excellence and innovation,” she said.

She added that in alignment with the long-term vision to establish Qatar as a top-tier tourist destination, significant attention is devoted to creating exceptional and personalized travel experiences for visitors. As a result, the Visit Qatar website and mobile application are designed to cater to user preferences, enabling them to customize their travel itineraries to Qatar.

Visit Qatar is poised for an exciting winter season, showcasing a variety of prominent international sports and cultural events. Key attractions will include the much-anticipated return of Formula One, engaging activities at Sealine, and performances by distinguished regional and international artists. Furthermore, notable events such as the prestigious Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition and the highly anticipated Qatar International Food Festival are also scheduled. The year 2025 will mark the return of significant international gatherings, including the Web Summit and the Arab Cup. With a strong track record of hosting major events, from exhibitions and festivals to forums and sporting competitions, Qatar is steadily enhancing its reputation as a premier destination for remarkable experiences.

The recently updated Qatar Calendar acts as a comprehensive resource for both residents and visitors, facilitating the exploration of events throughout the country by providing detailed information on dates, times, and venues. Serving as a central repository for event listings, it offers a user-friendly means to discover nationwide happenings. Events are extensively promoted through the Visit Qatar website, mobile application, social media platforms, printed materials, press releases, and more. This calendar is the result of collaborative efforts by Visit Qatar and various stakeholders, ensuring a thorough overview of all events occurring across the nation each month.