Delhi Metro Update: Attention Commuter! Delay In Service On THIS Line, Tweets DMRC. Details Here

Delhi Metro Update: Delay In Service On Red Line
10/8/2024 2:00:13 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Services on Delhi Metro's Red Line were affected between Welcome and Seelampur stations due to a technical issue on Tuesday, inconveniencing commuters during the morning rush hour.
The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.
In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Delay in services from Welcome to Seelampur. Normal service on all other lines."
The delay was caused by a technical issue, officials said.
On Monday, services on the Yellow Line were affected after some "miscreants" damaged signalling cables between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations.
(With inputs from PTI)
