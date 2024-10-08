Italian Defender Marco Curto Given 10-Match Ban By FIFA For Racist Abuse Of Wolves Striker

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Italian defender Marco Curto has been given a 10-match ban, five of those have been suspended for two years, by for racially abusing Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan.

Curto, who is currently on loan from Como to Serie B club Cesena, was found guilty of abusing Hwang during a friendly match in Marbella in July. Hwang reported the incident during the second half of the fixture, which resulted in an angry reaction from his teammates, and a red card to Daniel Podence.

"The player Marco Curto was found responsible for discriminatory behaviour and sanctioned with a 10-match suspension. Serving of half of those matches is suspended for a probation period of two years, and the player is ordered to render community services and undergo training and education with an organisation approved by Fifa," football's world governing body spokesperson was quoted by Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old Curto joined Serie B side Cesena on a season-long loan the week after the friendly against Wolves.

Welcoming FIFA's decision, Wolves' director of football operations and administration Matt Wild expressed the club's support for the sanctions and reinforced club's stance against discrimination.

"The suspension issued to the player sends a clear message that racism and discriminatory behaviour will not be tolerated in football or society. This outcome highlights FIFA's commitment to ensuring that serious actions have meaningful consequences, and we are encouraged to see the use of sporting sanctions alongside community service and education.

"Such measures underline the importance of both punishment and education in eradicating discriminatory behaviour from the game we all love.

"Wolves will always stand firmly against racism and discrimination in any form, and we remain fully committed to creating an environment where everyone feels respected and included," he added.