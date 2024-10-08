Russia Keeps Seven Kalibr Carriers Armed With 48 Cruise Missiles In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Tuesday, October 8, there are 16 Russian warships in the Black Sea, seven of which are Kalibr missile carriers with a total volley of up to 48 missiles.

The Naval Forces of the of Ukraine said this in a post on its page, Ukrinform reports.

There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are two Russian warships, including one Kalibr missile carrier, with a total volley of up to four missiles.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of October 7, four Russian Kalibr carriers were combat ready in the Black Sea, carrying up to 24 missiles.