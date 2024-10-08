Russia Keeps Seven Kalibr Carriers Armed With 48 Cruise Missiles In Black Sea
Date
10/8/2024 1:09:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Tuesday, October 8, there are 16 Russian warships in the Black Sea, seven of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 48 missiles.
The Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.
Read also:
General Staff: 99 combat clashes on front lines, around 130 invaders killed in Pokrovsk sector
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are two Russian warships, including one Kalibr missile carrier, with a total volley of up to four missiles.
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of October 7, four Russian Kalibr carriers were combat ready in the Black Sea, carrying up to 24 missiles.
MENAFN08102024000193011044ID1108755940
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.