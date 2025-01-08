Jan Suraaj Party Delegation Meets Bihar's Chief Secretary Over BPSC Protest

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 9 (IANS) A delegation from the Jan Suraaj Party led by its acting president Manoj Bharti met Bihar's Chief Secretary, Amrit Lal Meena, on Wednesday, to submit a memorandum of five key demands in connection with the ongoing Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) protest and irregularities in competitive examinations.

The delegation included prominent party members, such as MLC Afaque Ahmed, former MP Sitaram Yadav, former MLA Kishore Kumar, retired officer Arvind Thakur, Lalan Yadav, and N.K. Mandal.

The delegation emphasised the deteriorating condition of Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor, who is currently on a hunger strike and has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in the state.

They urged the state government to take immediate action on the outlined demands to allow Kishor to consider ending his hunger strike.

As per the memorandum, Jan Suraaj Party demanded an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities and corruption in the 70th BPSC Preliminary examination and the re-conduct of the exam, implementation of the unemployment allowance promised under the 'Saat Nischay' programme ( launched in 2015) for youth aged between 18 to 35 years, white paper on examination irregularities, a detailed report on irregularities, paper leaks, and action taken over the past decade in competitive examinations in Bihar, punitive action against officials responsible for the misuse of force and turning Bihar into a "lathi-tantra" (baton-rule), undermining democratic principles and introduction of a domicile policy to ensure at least two-thirds of government job opportunities are reserved for Bihar's youth.

After the meeting, Bharti said, "The government must take immediate steps to address the demands of the students and youth of Bihar. If these demands are seriously considered, Prashant Kishor might decide to end his hunger strike."

He also said, "We have requested the Chief Secretary to arrange a delegation meeting with the Chief Minister, as this could expedite solutions to the issues raised."

Addressing criticism and political allegations, Bharti said: "Instead of indulging in allegations and counter-allegations, the government and other political entities should focus on constructive measures. We are committed to a peaceful satyagraha, and our actions are centred on the welfare of the youth and students."