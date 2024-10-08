Munoz To Miss Colombia's World Cup Qualifiers Due To Adductor Strain

(MENAFN- IANS) Bogota, Oct 8 (IANS) Crystal Palace full-back Daniel Munoz has been ruled out of Colombia's qualifiers due to an adductor strain, the South American country's federation said.

The 28-year-old has been replaced in the squad by Andres Roman, who was rewarded for his consistent performances with Colombian side Atletico Nacional, reports Xinhua.

Colombia will meet Bolivia in El Alto at more than 4,100 meters above sea level on Thursday before facing Chile in Barranquilla five days later.

The Cafeteros will prepare for the rarefied air of El Alto by staying in the city of Cochabamba - at an altitude of around 2,560 meters - until the day of the match.

Colombia are currently second in the 10-team South American zone standings with 16 points from eight qualifiers.