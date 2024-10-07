True Heart True Mind Retreat: A Journey Of Self-Awakening With Paul Weiss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paul Weiss

Experience awakening at the True Heart True Mind Retreat with Paul Weiss for compassionate and profound transformation.

- Jacques de Panafieu, in the French publication, PsychologieBLUE HILL, ME, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A unique and well-tested integration of zen contemplation and focused communication designed to enhance the awakening power of both. It is a supremely integrative and non-dualistic process founded in both love and awareness, and goes to the unadorned heart of all spiritual practice.True Heart True Mind is a unique approach to self-awakening that integrates ancient contemplation and modern communication techniques. It is not just a workshop. It is a slice of your own life with all the routine distractions taken away. It is a time to come face to face with the essential nature of yourself and the essential nature of being. It is a greenhouse that fosters and illumines the natural processes of the self, confronting its conditioned tendencies, obstructions, distractions, and contradictions in the light of its inherent desire for freedom, love, and union. It is an occasion for those willing to let their soul's search for truth and self-realization become their ruling passion for at least these three days.It prompts nothing less than the transformation of the mind's paradigm: from distraction to devotion, from fixation to openness, from survival to growth. From figuring, labeling, and managing reality to the quiet opening of awareness that lets reality speak to us. And from a habitual social response to others, with all of its projections, to opening to others at the essential level of what it means to be a human being. It is the foundation of all spiritual work.It is a wholly simple, benign, and loving process, in which each person's unfolding occurs in his or her own time. But because the schedule is rigorous, and you are left with no distraction from the moment- to-moment experience of self, it may well be one of the hardest experiences of your life.In True Heart True Mind, we work with rotating partners, silently contemplating the timeless question "Who am I?" while remaining newly open to our actual arising experience. We communicate our experience simply and honestly to our partners – and let it go. Then we hold space for them, and listen with non judgmental presence and receptivity to their truth. Together, contemplation and communication augment the awakening power of both, and have a transformative effect on our awareness, and on our capacity for insight, integration, compassionate presence, and, yes, self-realization.We are the gift and reflection to each other of the living truth, the true heart. the initiatory moment."Paul is a dharma teacher with lots of heart wisdom.... I truly believe that his presentation and teachings are going to benefit anybody. Beyond that, the essence of his work and the teachings of vajrayana are very much identical. That's why I want to recommend that his work is going to be very transformative, is going to enhance your dharma practice." - Lama Anam Thubten RinpocheDetails for the True Heart True Mind Retreat with Paul Weiss :Location: On the beautiful grounds of the Wonderwell Mountain Refuge, in Springfield, New Hampshire. This magnificent mountain setting is the campus of the Natural Dharma Fellowship, whose profound and integrative practice energy will support us all.Dates: Thursday, November 14th, thru Monday, November 18thCost: The full cost for this four day residential retreat, including meals is $850Email us at ..., for registration or with any questions. We will speak with all participants before registration.Registration deposit is $250 and may be made out and mailed to: The Whole Health Center, 97 Ellsworth Road, Blue Hill, Maine 04614–preferred payment is by check unless other arrangements are made–Paul Weiss, is a highly acclaimed writer, teacher, and founder of The Whole Health Center in Bar Harbor, Maine. His work encompasses zen meditation, tai chi, qigong, and compassionate healing practices, drawing from decades of study and practice across various traditions from teachers such as Hakuun Yasutani Roshi, Cheng Man-Ching, and Walter Nowick. His counseling work incorporates a Buddhist-based cognitive behavioral therapy, couple's communication processes, and expressive emotional recovery and integration work. In his practice, he also applies meditative awareness to what he called CNR – conscious neural re-circuiting; and has elaborated the Tibetan compassion practice of Tonglen as a comprehensive therapeutic program he calls Compassion, Integration, and Healing. He has offered regular zen meditation retreats as well as retreats and workshops in qigong and Taoist healing, Tonglen practice, and "communication as spiritual practice." His True Heart/True Mind retreat is an intensive and transformative residential program that integrates contemplation and communication practice in a way that augments the awakening power of both.

