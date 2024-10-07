Wild Boar Sighting Around Dal Trigger Concerns

A herd of wild boars that have been spotted by residents and visitors meandering along the shores of scenic Dal Lake have sparked grave worries, as many fear that the presence of such a robust animal in the city might have detrimental repercussions on the human population.

“While out for an evening stroll, I was startled to come across a herd of wild boars near Dal Lake. Having only ever read and heard about pigs, I found it to be a very unnerving experience,” Zubair Ahmad, a local resident told Kashmir Observer.

According to Islamic beliefs, wild boars are forbidden animals, and their presence in herds poses a threat to areas where Muslims predominate, according to Zubair.

“According to what my elders have told me, boars are powerful and crafty animals. Far-reaching consequences would follow if the authorities did not act quickly to confine them in the woods,” he added.

Social media users have taken to criticizing the government for neglecting to acknowledge the existence of a prohibited animal in a Muslim majority region, after a video showing wild boars wandering around Dal Lake went viral.

“”How could they let the animal roam around a populated area like Dal Lake? This is a serious oversight on the part of the wildlife authorities. We want the government to act immediately to keep boars out of inhabited areas,” a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile the Office of the Wildlife Warden, Central Division Srinagar has issued a clarification regarding the video clip showing wild boars roaming on boulevard and foreshore road that has gone viral on various social media platforms.

“It has been given out that people have made various misinterpretations about this Wildlife species. General public is hereby informed that the said species existed in Dachigam National Park and its surrounding Conservation Reserves since Maharajas Time. During the harvesting of fruits season, the species has been found usually roaming outside the peripheries of Dachigam National Park and its surrounding Conservation Reserves in search of their food,” the department said in a statement.

The department, according to the statement, dispatched the rescue operation teams along with necessary tools, tranquilizing guns, nets, trapping cages etc all along the Boulevard and foreshore road and on its adjacent areas to drive them back towards the nearby forests.

General Public has been requested not to panic on this account and desist from spreading misinformation, every effort shall be made and it shall be ensured that no confrontation takes place.

“Department of Wildlife Protection has deployed various teams to ensure the safety of the general public and prevention of agricultural crops from damage. General Public is also requested to kindly cooperate with the department and abide by the Do's and Don'ts suggested by the rescue teams who are on the job,” statement adds.

