Nobel Week Begins In Sweden, Norway

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nobel Week begins in Sweden and Norway, during which the winners of this prestigious award for 2024 will be announced.

According to Ukrinform, this is reported on the website of the Nobel Foundation.

On Monday, October 7, the Nobel Committee in Stockholm will announce the winners of the Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

On Tuesday, the winners in physics will be announced, on Wednesday - in chemistry, and on Thursday - in literature.

This Friday, the winner of the Peace Prize will be announced in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

The winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics will be announced in the Swedish capital on October 14.

As you know, the Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious international awards, which is annually given for outstanding scientific research, revolutionary inventions or significant contributions to culture or society. The amount of the prize varies depending on the income of the Nobel Foundation. This year it will amount to 11 million Swedish kronor (about USD 1.1 million).

The Nobel Prize ceremony will be held at the Stockholm City Hall in Sweden on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.