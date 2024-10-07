KRCS Continues Relief Aid For Palestinians One Year Into Israel War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- As the war on Gaza Strip enters its second year on Monday, Kuwait Red Crescent Society continues to play a leading role in providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

The State of Kuwait has been a trailblazer in humanitarian action in Gaza Strip since the start of the aggression of the Israeli forces, said Mohsen Atawneh, director of Wafaa Capacity Building and Microfinance - a Palestinian non-profit org.

"Kuwaiti aid workers and volunteers offer essential support, including foodstuffs and services, to the Palestinians under the umbrella of KRCS," he said in statements to KUNA on the first anniversary of the war.

"The charity loaf," one of the Kuwaiti pioneering relief projects, saw the distribution of thousands of food parcels and medical supplies to the residents of Gaza in collaboration with local volunteers, Atawneh pointed out.

Besides, KRCS provided Gaza with municipal vehicles, medicines, ambulances and accommodation essentials to help alleviate the suffering of huge numbers of internally displaced people, he noted.

Atawneh extolled His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for instructing the launch of an air corridor to help speed up the relief effort for Gazans.

In the framework of the air corridor, the first medical team from Kuwait, led by director of KRCS operations sector Dr. Mosaed Al-Anzi, arrived in Gaza via Rafah border crossing to conduct complicated surgeries at Palestinian hospitals, he added.

On a similar note, Director of Kuwait specialized hospital Dr. Sohaib Al-Hems appreciated the great role of Kuwait in supporting the relief efforts in Gaza Strip.

He expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir, the government and people of Kuwait for standing by the Palestinian people and their firm support to Palestine cause.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli war on Gaza has left more than 51,870 dead and missing people, and 97,166 injuries, according to figures of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. (end)

