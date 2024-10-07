Israeli Infantry Enters Lebanese Village, Clashes With Hezbollah Fighters

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut/Jerusalem, Oct 8 (IANS) An Israeli infantry force has entered the Lebanese border village of Maroun al-Ras and crossed the Blue Line from different directions, according to Lebanese security sources.

An estimated 50 Israeli crossed the Blue Line and advanced to Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the sources, who spoke anonymously.

"The Israeli paved the way for the advance with artillery shelling and intensive that targeted dozens of towns and villages along the southern Lebanese border," said the sources.

"The Israeli army opened iron gates in the concrete wall separating Lebanon and Israel," they added, noting that "dozens of Israeli tanks were seen gathering near the borderline with Lebanon while being covered by Israeli drones and warplanes."

As Israeli forces attempted to enter the Lebanese side at multiple locations, including Yaroun, Alma al-Shaab, al-Wazzani, and Kfarchouba, Hezbollah confronted them and fired Katyusha rockets at areas where Israeli forces were gathering along the border, according to the sources.

"The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed a gathering of enemy forces in Maroun al-Ras with a salvo of rockets," Hezbollah said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced that the 91st Division had entered southern Lebanon to engage in "targeted, limited, and localized operations" against Hezbollah.

This is the third division Israel has deployed into Lebanon, following the Paratrooper Division 98 and the Armored Division 36, which launched a ground operation in Lebanon last Tuesday.

Amid the ongoing escalation in the region, Commander of U.S. Central Command Michael Erik Kurilla arrived in Israel on Sunday, the Israeli military added. Kurilla and Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi conducted a situational assessment in Tel Aviv.

Kurilla's visit "focused on current security issues, with an emphasis on Iran and the northern front," according to the Israeli military.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has conducted intensive attacks on Lebanon, resulting in at least 2,000 deaths.