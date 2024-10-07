Match Group Promotes Steven Bailey As Chief Financial Officer Gary Swidler To Continue As President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company to Hold Inaugural Investor Day on December 11th

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2024 PRNewswire/ -- Match Group today announced the appointment of Steven Bailey as Chief Officer, effective March 1st, 2025. Gary Swidler will transition out of his CFO role on that date and continue in his position as President of Match Group.

Bailey, currently the Senior Vice President of Financial Planning & Business Operations, has held leadership roles across these areas of Match Group since 2012. His expertise spans financial strategy, operational efficiency, and corporate planning across the Company's diverse portfolio of brands. His promotion to CFO underscores the Company's focus on driving long-term strategic growth and exercising strong cost discipline. In his new role, Bailey will oversee investor relations, accounting, tax, and treasury, in addition to his current responsibilities.

"Steve has played a key role in shaping our financial strategies and driving our success for over a decade. His deep expertise in managing financial functions across our portfolio of brands, along with his oversight of key operational areas such as real estate and business technology, make him the ideal choice for CFO," said Bernard Kim, Match Group CEO. "With Steve's deep understanding of our business and his operational expertise, combined with the strength of our leadership team and strategic direction, I'm confident that Match Group is well-positioned for long-term success."

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to play a larger role in a company and category I truly love," said Steven Bailey. "I'm eager to collaborate with BK, Gary, and the entire leadership team. Together we will continue to build on Match Group's commitment to innovation, growth, and profitability to drive long-term value for shareholders."

"I'm confident Steve is the right person to take the reins from me," commented Gary Swidler. "We have worked together for a long time and I expect a very smooth transition. He will be a great leader for this company for many years to come. With Steve overseeing the financial functions, I look forward to focusing on our broader portfolio strategy and driving the Company's future growth."

Match Group will host its inaugural Investor Day in New York City on December 11th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). This event will offer a comprehensive overview of the Company's long-term vision, product roadmaps, and key growth initiatives. Senior leaders including CEO Bernard Kim, President and CFO Gary Swidler, CTO Will Wu, and incoming CFO Steven Bailey, along with the leaders of Tinder, Hinge, Evergreen & Emerging, and MG Asia, will share insights into Match Group's diverse portfolio of brands, its innovative approach to shaping the future of the dating industry, and the Company's strategies for driving sustained shareholder value.

The event along with supporting materials will be able to be accessed live or via an archived replay through the Company's website at mtch/investor-relations. Space for the event is limited and therefore in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Match Group Investor Relations at [email protected] .

About Steven Bailey

Steven Bailey has been the Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Business Operations at Match Group since 2022, where he oversees key functions including financial planning & analysis, real estate & facilities, security & crisis management, workplace experience, central data engineering, and business technology, globally.

Steven joined Match Group in 2012 and has held positions of increasing responsibility with the Company, including Chief Financial Officer of Match Group Americas. Prior to Match Group, Steven served as Manager, Financial Planning & Analysis, for Dow Jones. He began his career at Heritage Building Group, where he held various finance and operations roles.

Steven holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Lehigh University. He also holds a B.A. in Finance from Bloomsburg University.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, PairsTM, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements." The use of words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans", "aims" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to: Match Group's future financial performance, Match Group's business prospects and strategy, anticipated trends, and other similar matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others: our ability to maintain or grow the size of our user base, competition, the limited operating history of some of our brands, our ability to attract users to our services through cost-effective marketing and related efforts, our ability to distribute our services through third parties and offset related fees, risks relating to our use of artificial intelligence, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the integrity and scalability of our systems and infrastructure (and those of third parties) and our ability to adapt ours to changes in a timely and cost-effective manner, our ability to protect our systems from cyberattacks and to protect personal and confidential user information, risks relating to certain of our international operations and acquisitions, damage to our brands' reputations as a result of inappropriate actions by users of our services, uncertainties related to the tax treatment of our separation from IAC, uncertainties related to the acquisition of Hyperconnect, including, among other things, the expected benefits of the transaction and the impact of the transaction on the businesses of Match Group, and macroeconomic conditions. Certain of these and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in Match Group's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors that could also adversely affect Match Group's business, financial condition and results of operations may arise from time to time. In light of these risks and uncertainties, these forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only reflect the views of Match Group management as of the date of this release. Match Group does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

