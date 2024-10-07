Terrascend To Host Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF) , a leading North American cannabis company, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter 2024 the same day after market close.
| CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
| Date:
| Wednesday, November 6, 2024
| Time:
| 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
| Webcast:
| Dial-in Number:
| 1-888-510-2154
| Replay:
| 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345
| Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Replay Entry Code: 37705#
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada through TerrAscend Canada Inc. (“TerrAscend”). TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit .
For more information regarding TerrAscend:
Keith Stauffer
Chief Financial Officer
717-343-5386
...
Briana Chester
MATTIO Communications
424-465-4419
...
