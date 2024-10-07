Aduro Communications Wins Bahlsen UK Account

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Aduro Communications has added biscuit brand Bahlsen to its client roster after a four-way competitive pitch.



The agency has been appointed to run social, press and influencer programmes for Bahlsen in the UK, as well as supporting key campaigns in 2025. There was no incumbent agency.



Aduro will lead communications aligned with major sales periods starting this autumn, across the entire product portfolio, which includes Choco Leibniz and the Pick Up! brands.



Bahlsen UK marketing manager Michelle Green said:“We are incredibly impressed with Aduro's expertise and commitment to their approach. Having a true partnership with an agency is critical to drive impact and we're excited to start delivering standout and salient campaigns together, putting Bahlsen into the hearts and minds of UK

consumers.”



Aduro Communications founder and MD Natalie Luke added:“After adding some of the nation's favourite tea brands to our portfolio last year, next on the list had to be our favourite biscuits. We couldn't be prouder to add Bahlsen to the Aduro stable, in what has been a stand-out year for the business across all sectors.”



Bahlsen joins TATA Consumer Products (Tetley/Teapigs), Kerry Dairy Consumer Products , Hain Daniels Group, Homebase and Pharmacare in Aduro's client portfolio.

