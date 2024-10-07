Vegetation Cover Increased In Antarctica
Scientists from the University of Exeter and Hertfordshire, as
well as the British Antarctic Survey, have identified an increase
in vegetation cover on the Antarctic Peninsula over the past four
decades, Azernews reports.
According to the results of the study, the area of vegetation on
the peninsula has increased more than tenfold - from less than one
square kilometer in 1986 to almost 12 square kilometers by 2021.
This greening is due to the accelerating warming of the Antarctic
Peninsula, which is warming faster than many other regions of the
world.
To assess the growth of vegetation, scientists used satellite
data, which made it possible to trace in detail the changes on the
surface of the peninsula. 3D images provided information on the
expansion of vegetation cover over an area of about 400 thousand
square meters per year in the period from 2016 to 2021, which is 30
percent faster than in previous years.
A previous study based on the study of moss samples showed that
plant growth rates have also increased dramatically in recent
decades. New data confirm that the greening trend is not only
continuing, but also accelerating. The landscape of the Antarctic
Peninsula is still covered with snow and ice, but small areas where
mosses grow are expanding.
The researchers emphasize that this process can lead to the
emergence of new plant species, as well as the risk of invasive
species entering, which can change the ecosystem of the region. An
increase in vegetation will add organic matter to the soil, which
will create conditions for further landscaping of the
territory.
