Nexa Dental Expands Services To Enhance Family Dental Care In Calgary

Under the expert guidance of Dr. Rushik Dhaduk, who graduated Magna Cum Laude from Bhavnagar University in 2006, the now offers an even broader range of services, including Cosmetic Injections, Invisalign, Dental Implants, and much more. Dr. Dhaduk and his team of highly trained professionals are dedicated to creating a comfortable and convenient dental experience that meets the needs of every family member.



"Our goal is to make dental care accessible and enjoyable for everyone," said Dr. Dhaduk. "With our expanded services, we can provide a comprehensive approach to dental health, from routine check-ups to advanced treatments like orthodontics and dental implants. We believe in continuous education to stay updated on the latest techniques and technologies to benefit our patients."



Nexa Dental offers a variety of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of patients, such as:



Invisalign: Clear aligners for a discreet orthodontic solution.

Dental Implants: Permanent solutions for missing teeth.

Teeth Whitening: Professional treatments for a brighter smile.

Root Canal Therapy: Effective solutions for infected teeth.

Porcelain Veneers: Aesthetic enhancements for your smile.

To celebrate the expansion of its services, Nexa Dental invites new patients to schedule a consultation during the month of [promotion month] to benefit from our services.

For more information on Nexa Dental and to view the full range of services offered, please visit Nexa Dental's website or contact us at 403-278-8088 or ....



About Nexa Dental

Nexa Dental has been a trusted dental care provider in Calgary, dedicated to serving families with high-quality dental treatments in a warm and welcoming environment. Led by Dr. Rushik Dhaduk, the clinic focuses on patient-centered care, ensuring that every visit enhances the health and happiness of its patients.



