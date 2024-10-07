Dubai Crown Prince Set For Official Visit To Kuwait Tues.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Dubai's and the UAE's Deputy Prime and Minister of Defende Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, accompanied by an official delegation, is set to depart to Kuwait on Tuesday on an official visit. (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.