Dubai Crown Prince Set For Official Visit To Kuwait Tues.
Date
10/7/2024 3:04:43 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Dubai's crown prince and the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defende sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, accompanied by an official delegation, is set to depart to Kuwait on Tuesday on an official visit. (end)
