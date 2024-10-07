No Leader In The History Of Independent India Has Been As Popular As PM Modi: Syed Zafar Islam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Monday said that no other leader in the history of Independent India besides Prime Narendra Modi has been so popular.

Speaking to IANS while sharing his views on PM Modi's leadership as he completed 23 years in office -- first as Gujarat Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014 and then as Prime Minister since 2014 -- Zafar Islam said that PM Modi is popular as a leader because when he was a Chief Minister, he understood the problems of the people and stood tall on their expectations.

The former parliamentarian said that PM Modi, currently in his third term, is also about to complete his 11th year in the Office of PM.

"He became the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on the basis of the work done by him in the last 10 years. This shows that PM Modi is immensely popular. There has been no other leader like PM Modi in the history of Independent India," he said.

Zafar Islam also spoke about the progress Gujarat made under the CM-ship of PM Modi.

"Today, our Tricolour is flying across the world. Especially on the global stage, India's image has become very strong," he said.

"Today, the entire world has been admiring India's strength. The world has accepted India's leadership. Now PM Modi's opinion is sought in every important matter. There were many leaders who became Prime Ministers before PM Modi... but they were not quite acknowledged at the global level. Also, any opinion or advice was not taken from them. But, today, whenever any decision is taken at the global level, PM Modi's name is mentioned," Zafar Islam told IANS.

Before taking charge as Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014, becoming one of the longest serving Chief Ministers in India.

Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time earlier this year.

Since taking charge as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, Narendra Modi has initiated a series of development policies which had given a new shape to the state.

His tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat was known for various issues related to industry, a better agricultural system and people. The government led by him set examples on a lot of key parameters -- from water conservation to cleanliness -- and other issues that matter in day-to-day life.

He also made cleanliness a public campaign. This thought process, and the emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene laid the foundation of the nationwide Swachh Bharat Mission in the year 2014.