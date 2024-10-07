Manipur Cong Chief Fails To Appear Before ED In PMLA Case As 'Summons Received Late'

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Oct 7 (IANS) Manipur President Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Monday failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an investigation in a money laundering case.

Meghachandra's counsel and Manipur High Court advocate, Ningombam Bupendra Meitei, said that since the State Congress President received the summon on Monday and was asked by the ED to appear before it in New Delhi the same day, which was impossible for him to do so.

ED's Assistant Director Amit Kumar in his October 3 summon said: "And whereas, I consider the in-person attendance of Keisham Meghachandra Singh necessary to give evidence and for production of records in connection with the investigation or proceedings under PMLA, 2002."

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on X: "K. Meghachandra Singh, MLA, and President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, has been speaking out fearlessly and aggressively against the non-biological PM, the Union Home Minister, the Chief Minister of Manipur, and the BJP, exposing how they have destroyed Manipur since May 2023."

"Today he has received a summon from the ED. This is nothing but the politics of vendetta, vengeance, harassment, and revenge. This action is to cover up the Union government's colossal failures in the state-reflected in PM Narendra Modi's refusal to visit the state since it blew up 17 months ago. Those who are afraid to intimidate, Congress will never be silenced," he said.

Manipur Congress Spokesperson Ningombam Bupendra Meitei said in a post on X: "Our Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President K. Meghachandra can't be silenced for speaking the truth and for the people of Manipur by PM Modi's government and its agencies. We will fight it legally in court."